Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Heartland Chamber of Commerce secure $4 million grant for joint headquarters

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A move towards collaboration and economic development, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Heartland Chamber of Commerce have received a generous grant to expand their outreach.

The $4 million dollar grant, secured by congressman Emanuel Cleaver II, is a major milestone for the chambers, signifying not only a step towards new opportunities, but also a historic achievement for both organizations.

“This is like historic. We're the first in the nation. It'll be the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic Chamber of Greater Kansas City housed under one roof to own our own building. I mean, this is not we're coming together and we're being together; we're leasing a building. We actually own 9100 Ward Parkway," said Kim Randolph president of the heartland Black Chamber of Commerce.

The money, in which half will go towards the purchase of a new building, will allow both chambers to unite and combine their mission. Both chambers serve as a backbone to many businesses in the Kansas City area offering a variety of services, but Randolph said this joint partnership is the first of its kind in the nation.

“That's game-changing in two communities," said Randolph. "Our communities are the people in our community are only as strong as the people that lead. And so we have a collective responsibility to be accountable and to do the work that we said we're going to do.”

The joint headquarters will serve as a hub for networking, mentorship programs and business support services catering to the needs of the diverse businesses represented by both chambers. Carlos Gomez president of Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said this collaboration will open endless opportunities for new and upcoming entrepreneurs.

"When you collaborate and you bring resources together, they amplify," said Gomez. "This is just the beginning of more initiatives that are going to amplify resources for our small business community.”

Both Chambers are hosting an event on Saturday morning where Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II will be presenting them with a check. The event will be held at their new Development Center located on 9100 Ward Pkwy.

