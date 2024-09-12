Food, live performances, vendors and new location set for Kansas City Fiesta Hispana: what to know

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off this weekend, and celebrations will be in full swing in Kansas City, Missouri.

Fiesta Hispana Kansas City, the area's largest Hispanic festival, will attract thousands of people both locally and from out of town beginning Friday.

The event, which was first staged in 1984, celebrates Hispanic culture.

Normally, the fiesta is held at the Barney Allis Plaza in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

However, this year it's being staged at American Royal Lot B due to an ongoing renovation of the Barney Allis Plaza.

The address is 1701 American Royal Court, Kansas City, Missouri, 64102.

Dozens of vendors selling food, jewelry and other mementos will post up at the event.

In addition, there will be dozens of live performances from musicians to dancers, headlined by Los Tigrillos (Friday), Ricardo Castillon y la Diferenzia (Saturday) and Conjunto Azbache (Sunday).

Below are the hours this weekend for the event:



Friday — 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday — 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday — 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the event's website.

