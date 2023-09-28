From Mexico to the US: The journey of a dreamer and his taco truck

OLATHE, Kan. — Roberto Alvarez, a Mexican immigrant, followed his passion and turned it into a thriving business in the heart of the United States. With hard work, dedication and a deep love for his culture, Alvarez has become a symbol of success and perseverance for those around him.

Alvarez was born in a small town in Mexico, where he developed a deep appreciation for the rich flavors of authentic Mexican cuisine. As a child, he often helped his parents in the kitchen, learning the secrets of traditional recipes passed down through generations.

Alvarez's dream was to one day share these flavors with the world, and he knew he had to migrate to the United States to make it happen.

"My parents had a taqueria as well, that's where I started,” Alvarez said.

Leaving his family and everything he knew behind, Roberto crossed the border into the U.S., searching for a better life. Once he had made it into the country, he faced numerous challenges as an immigrant.

“This country is beautiful, although it was a bit frustrating with the language barrier, but step by step I started to adapt to the culture," he said.

But his determination remained unshaken. Roberto worked various jobs, saving every penny he could to turn his dream into reality.

"I had in mind to come and open a food business, whether it was a restaurant or a taqueria,” Alavarez said.

After years of hard work and saving, Carlos finally had enough money to open his own taco truck. Alavarez knew that he wanted to stay true to his roots, so he sourced authentic Mexican ingredients and carefully crafted his menu to reflect the flavors of his homeland.

"I had to keep moving and make it,” Alvarez said. “I had a vision that one can really achieve their dreams here."

La Carreta, located in Olathe, Kansas, has become a gathering place for both the local Hispanic community and people from all walks of life who craved authentic Mexican cuisine. Alongside his wife and kids, Alvarez has been an example that through hard work and determination, one can truly achieve their goals and aspirations.

"We need to feel proud to know we are collaborating in the growth of this country, the labor," he said. "Whether that's in the food industry or construction, we are a very important part of this country."

