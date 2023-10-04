KC Current hosting 1st international match against CF Monterrey

KANSAS CITY, Kan — Kansas City Current is set to host the club’s first international friendly match, giving Kansas City a preview of what's to come when the City of Fountains hosts the FIFA World Cup.

The match is set to begin this Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Children's Mercy Park against against CF Monterrey.

"Soccer is such an international sport and there are fans that all over the country who support teams all over the world, so it's so cool to have everybody come to one place and support our team or support their team," KC Current defender Elizabeth Ball said.

CF Monterrey or Las Rayadas will be bringing the heat to KC; the Mexican club has never finished lower than fifth place in Liga Mexico Feminil. Players say their presence will help shine an international spotlight on their league and the NWSL.

"It's always nice when you get to see something new besides the NWSL, it only makes you better," defender Kate Del Fava said. "I think it'd be really fun to see their style of play."

United Soccer Coaches, the world's largest soccer coaches organization based in Kansas City believes the Current's success and upcoming matches showcase the power soccer has in uniting communities and will be a glimmer of what’s in store for 2026 as the heart of America gets ready to host the world’s largest soccer stage.

“The Current is going to be a significant part of that, when you bring international competition, whether it’s between national teams or professional teams it adds to that," explained David Simeone, director of education programs. "People are coming to watch, people are interested and I think that helps carve its way into the social and cultural fabric of the country.”