SábaDos creates opportunities for entrepreneurs, artists at monthly pop-up festival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For three years, SábaDos has taken over the underground pop culture and art scene throughout Kansas City.

The pop-up started in a Kansas City, Kansas, Mexican restaurant and is outgrowing its current location at Lemonade Park in the West Bottoms.

"We feel that people every day get inspired by one another. This is such a great place to get your start," explained FK Menace, creator of the event "People come here and they’ve managed to dip their toes in the water and go full-time with their business."

Jack McCormick/KSHB FK Menace is a local DJ, artist, and acitivist.

The festival's inspiration was to create a platform for DJs and music producers to showcase their work.

While SábaDos still provides those artists opportunities, the event has since grown to showcase entrepreneurs and established vendors.

"The pandemic really sat people down and made people realize that, 'Okay, I can do this,'" FK Menace said. "It’s imperative we have spaces like this for people to meet up and make them feel comfortable to make their dreams happen.”

Alexis Briones — owner of Lexoh, an in-home incense dipping business — attributes her break to SábaDos.

Jack McCormick/KSHB Alexis Briones makes incense out of her home.

"When the pandemic hit, I was like nothing else matters anymore and I needed to put myself into this," Briones said. "People who love the same things I do, love the city, and wanted to give back. It's been such a beautiful opportunity because it’s opened up my world so much.”

Lexoh offers custom incense burners and hand-dipped incense sticks with a QR code offering a playlist to match the "cense" of the scent.

Jack McCormick/KSHB Alexis Briones at SábaDos festival in Kansas City's West Bottoms District.

Vendors at SábaDos range from cannabis dispensaries to vintage clothing vendors and local artists.

Made Mobb, a streetwear-inspired KC clothing outfitter, attended the festival on Oct. 12.

"We started selling out of a trunk," explained Alex Harris, sales manager for Made Mobb.

Jack McCormick/KSHB Made Mobb merchandise

The Kansas City clothing brand has since grown to collaborate with the city's professional sports teams, creating items inspired by team colors and on-field jerseys.

Harris said Made Mobb's key to success is perseverance.

“Consistency is key. Find something you can scale, find your community and target market. Then, support them," Harris said. "Be present with them. That’s how you’re going to grow.”

Jack McCormick/KSHB Alexis Briones at SábaDos in Kansas City's West Bottoms District.

Briones said she thinks "about Made Mobb constantly."

"They’re a presence in my mind because I feel like I watched it happen," she said. "To be able to see the kinds of collaborations they’re doing … those were just regular people that believed in themselves.”

Believing in the work of local entrepreneurs is the mission of SábaDos.

The festival wrapped up its final celebration of the year on Saturday and will return in May 2025.

Jack McCormick/KSHB FK Menace

SábaDos, which translates to second Saturday in Spanish, is held on the second Saturday of each month.



For more information on SábaDos, click here.

For more information on Lexoh Hand Dipped Incense, click here.

For more information on Made Mobb, click here.