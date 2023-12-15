Hispanic owned businesses in KCMO neighborhood unite, help hundreds of families in need this holiday season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You can help give back to the families in need this holiday season while supporting Hispanic and Latino owned businesses in the Westside neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri.

Over the past couple of weeks, businesses in the neighborhood have collected toys for families in need through their first-ever Southwest Boulevard Toy Drive.

The idea was sparked by Wats Barber Shop, a new Westside businesses operated by Pablo Guereque.

"People need it, it's simple, it's 20 something businesses and we're all Hispanic. I mean, why wouldn't we do it?" said Guereque.

More than just Guereque and the other business have been working on this drive. Customers have been donating to the cause through the additional discounts and specials currently offered by the businesses. They've also have been throwing events with live music and food.

"It's just showing every one that we got resources too," said Guereque. "We are one and we're here to stand for it."

There's one final push for more donations to come in. Lilly's Cantina will host a 'pachang' in an effort to collect more donations. The event starts 7 p.m. on Friday, and will include food and drink specials along with live music.

"I haven't seen a toy drive like this in my neighborhood in a long time, so to be able to see something so big that's more community driven, is amazing to see," said Monique Arrellano with the Mattie Rhodes Center.

The giveaway is this Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Mattie Rhodes Cultural Center. Families are required to register. At this time, the link is closed, but depending on how many donations are collected from now until Sunday, it could open back up.

"To me, it just displays the generosity and the value of family and kids, which to me, is how I see and view the Latino community," said Arrellano. "We work, we care about family, and are generous."

Donations can be made until Saturday. Due to the drive's success, the focus is now shifting to teens. Donations will go toward gift cards for young adults.

—