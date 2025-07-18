Historic flooding in Wyandotte County leaves residents cleaning up damage

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Residents in Wyandotte County are assessing damage from historic flooding that officials say hasn't been seen in parts of Kansas City, Kansas, since the early 1990s.

"I don't know, it's pretty wild seeing it up like this," Richard Sparks said.

The rising water levels have shocked many longtime residents who are witnessing unprecedented flooding in their communities.

"I've never seen it like this. Amazing how quick it came up," Vernon Elton said while fishing at Pierson Park.

Some residents are making the best of a difficult situation, finding unique ways to cope with the high water.

"Yeah, who would have thought? Fishing off the patio," Elton said.

The Unified Government of Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County acknowledged in a statement Thursday that "due to staffing limitations, assessments will take longer than usual."

When I reached out to request information about the number of additional 311 reports residents made over the past two days, officials did not provide an answer.

Some residents expressed frustration with the explanation from officials.

"That's the excuse, is understaffed. Jails, city, everything," Bobby Castle said.

Castle spent the day cleaning up his overflowing pond with his son, though the pond isn't the local government's responsibility.

Despite understanding the staffing challenges, Castle indicated that he'd like to see crews out making repairs as well.

