Historic Guadalupe Center celebrates Día De Los Muertos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Latinos across the Kansas City area and the globe are celebrating the legacy of loved ones.

"It's a long-standing Mexican tradition. We believe our deceased loved ones come back and visit us for a night," said Gina Coronado, director of Youth Services at Guadalupe Centers.

Will Shaw/KSHB Gina Coronado

The centuries-old pastime is celebrated heading into All Souls Day on Nov. 2 each year. It's traditionally celebrated in cemeteries and an individual's home. Ofrendas (offerings) are altars where family members leave mementos for the deceased, visiting their family for the night.

"You're going to see a lot of the calaveras, skeletons because we believe they come back in the skeletal form, as they pass through the earth realm to the spirit world. They lose all their flesh and they're just left with bones," explained Coronado. "The altars are important... They honor your loved one with special things that matter to them."

Will Shaw/KSHB Skeleton sculpture on the community ofrenda at Guadalupe Centers Día De Los Muertos celebration.

On Friday, the Guadalupe Center's flagship location opened its doors to the public for a celebration.

"In Mexico, they do they go all out. It's something I wish we could bring here but we'll start small. we'll do it our way and we'll keep growing."

The evening consisted of authentic Mexican food, traditional native dance, and paying tribute to the deceased at the community ofrenda. The family-friendly event was educational for anyone curious. The greater message was teaching the youth about timeless Mexican traditions.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Berta Alicia Tobar ofrenda picture.

"My mom was full of life," said Mayra Farias, reminiscing on her mother who passed away three years ago. "It's a day where I can remember her. Not that I don't remember her every day, but this is a day dedicated to her..."

Farias is an educator in the Guadalupe Center school system. She visited the community ofrenda with her daughter.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Gina Farias, with students and daughters at Guadalupe Centers community ofrenda.

"She's the second generation born here," Farias said about her daughter. "I want to make sure that she knows where she comes from. And she has pride that's never forgotten."

Farias left an image of her late mother on a crucifix, embracing in a blessing with her daughter nearby.

Coronado reminisced about her late brother. Her best friend she called him. The altar was lined with his favorite tequila, pan dulce (Mexican sweet bread), and soda. She said she forgot a bottle of ketchup because he spread ketchup on most meals.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Traditional Mexican dancers at Día De Los Muertos celebration at Guadalupe Center.

"It's not something somber because you're actually going to see celebrations, you're going to hear mariachi music, and see people dancing." She said. "Family doing it together, building your altars together at home. Remembering and teaching your children about those that have passed on so we don't forget their memory. That is so important to us as Latinos."

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri.

