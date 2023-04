KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Holden, Missouri, woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 50 Highway Wednesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., a 2019 Kia Soul was traveling north on D Highway east of Knob Noster when the driver attempted to cross U.S. 50 Highway and was struck by a semi, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Mary E. Kuykendall, 65, was killed in the crash.

She was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.