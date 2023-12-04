Holiday spirit alive at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for Chiefs' winter wonderland youth event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the Kansas City Chiefs spent their Sunday in the snow globe of Green Bay, younger fans warmed up to the holiday season inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Attendees had their pick of photo ops with the Grinch, Santa, Buddy the Elf and, of course, Santa Claus.

While naughty and nice list standings are still in the works, some kids shared their Christmas lists. Hot items included Chiefs jerseys, gaming systems and LEGO sets.

“I want to get some NFL referee flags because it’s what I want to do when I grow up,” said KC fan Kip Noel.

The sold-out event was the first holiday festival for Kingdom Kids, a youth fan club.

Additionally, the event coincided with the Chiefs' annual Toys for Tots drive.

—