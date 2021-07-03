Holiday weekend means family reunions for several KC families

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For many travelers at Kansas City International Airport, this weekend marks much more than a holiday.

Some families are being reunited with loved ones for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Cynde Adey flew in to Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday from California. It's her first time seeing her family, and 4-year-old grandson, Jamison, in 19 months.

"I couldn't wait to get off the plane," Adey said. "People were all bottle necked, and I was like, 'Ah, move, haha."

Adey said she typically flew to Kansas City frequently to see family before the pandemic.

It's been a long and challenging year and a half, and she's ready to get back to traveling to see them.

"Especially with the little guy growing up, I just want to be out here as much as possible so it's nice to be able to fly out again," Adey said.

Friday also is a big reunion for Marie Reed, of Clinton. She watched anxiously for her sister, Michaela, to arrive in Kansas City. The sisters haven't seen each other in three years and finally had their special moment.

"I'm shaking," Reed said. "I've been waiting patiently for her to show up."

Cammie Peacock and her son, Brandon, flew in to Kansas City for a volleyball tournament. They both said they felt safe traveling with everyone wearing masks, but they don't want to let their guard down, considering the rise in cases of the COVID-19 delta variant.

"Now when we're talking about this new variant, it just is really giving me pause because I didn't think what happened last year would happen," Peacock said. "So now I'm like, 'Oh gosh, should we really pay attention to what's happening now with this variant?'"

Peacock said she, her son and their whole family in California are vaccinated, which gives them peace of mind to travel.

"We feel really confident that we're safe, I just hope everybody else is taking care of themselves," Peacock said.