Homeowners with storm damage face tough question: Hire help or do it yourself

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, in Kansas City, Missouri, at 10301 Raytown Road trucks and trailers were in and out dropping off storm debris.

Many people in the Kansas City area had to weigh if they should do the heavy lifting or call for help.

The bottom line is, it’s been a large community effort to try and clean up the tornado's path.

“This is my fourth one and I still have maybe five or six more,” Terry Chambers said.

Chambers said the debris loads seem to never end, but everyone is glad the sirens are behind them

“He was like, 'What’s going on daddy?” Eric Perez, with C and D Tree Services, said. "I said, 'those are the tornado sirens.' He said, 'but tornadoes are dangerous.' And I said, 'yes let’s go to the basement.'”

Now homeowners must decide to clean it up or hire out.

“I’ve been doing this for 12 years,” Perez said. “I love doing it, it’s my inspiration every day. It’s why I like to wake up, I love the smell of wood, it works out well.”

Perez says for him, that kind of storm clean-up is actually fun.

“I learned in Lincoln, Nebraska, from a family generation of it,” he said,

Terry Chambers, whose home was also damaged, is ready to do it herself.

“You may have some people who can’t do what I do, I’m 63 years old,” she said. “This is not my first rodeo here, I’ve had this kind of damage when we had the ice storm. I have great-grandchildren, I have a swing set and one of the trees from the neighbors fell over.”

Regardless of how it gets done, Perez says to do it soon, thinking of termites and the Japanese beetle.

“You’ll get an infestation, you’re pretty much welcoming bugs into your home,” he said.

You can find an extensive list here where you can drop off brush, including prices and hours.

