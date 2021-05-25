Homicide investigation leads to pursuit, crash in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A homicide investigation in Overland Park led to a pursuit and crash in Olathe Monday.

According to Olathe police, the department was called around 9:15 p.m. to assist Overland Park in the 800 block of North Hamilton.

Overland Park was questioning a person about a homicide.

The person fled and Olathe police initiated a pursuit.

Near the intersection of East Dennis Avenue and South Keeler Street, the person who fled crashed their vehicle and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Overland Park police confirmed the person was to be questioned about the homicide that left one man dead Monday morning at a condo complex.

The case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should call Olathe police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.