Honor Flight KC takes 1st trip of many out of new KCI terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday morning, Kansas City-area veterans woke up hours before the sun for a busy but special day.

Honor Flight KC took veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to their service, like the WWII memorial.

The only WWII veteran on this trip is Adeline Crow from Kansas. She worked state-side as a photographer during the war. She developed and processed film. Crow said she doesn’t remember much of the war these days, but is excited to finally take this trip.

“I waited a long time before I decided to go but now I’m 97 and it is time to go,” Crow said. “I’m just looking to look at everything.”

Vietnam veteran Larry Hocker from Raymore, Missouri, says today isn’t just about him. He has seen the Vietnam Memorial but is looking forward to seeing the rest.

“I try to shake hands with a lot of people that have the hats on that we have. All those guys, all of those guys are heroes. I don’t mean that as me, I’m just saying that that was a tough time,” Hocker said.

The group should arrive back at KCI around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. If you want to welcome them back, they will exit on the departure floor.

