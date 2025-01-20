Honor Martin Luther King Jr. and give back to the community through events across the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Martin Luther King Jr. Dedicated his life to serving others, and today Kansas City is continuing that tradition. Across the metro, people are coming together to serve their communities and learn about his legacy.

Here’s a look at a few of the events happening across the metro today:



Volunteers will gather at Cleaver YMCA to create sleeping mats, assemble hygiene kits, and make sandwiches for those in need. Special performances from the Kansas City Boys and Girls Choir will also help celebrate Dr. King’s spirit of service. This event goes from 9 am to noon.

At the MLK Jr. Square Park, the Heartland Conservation Alliance is hosting a nature walk and keynote address that focuses on environmental justice. Participants will explore Brush Creek, followed by a program at the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center that celebrates Dr. King’s advocacy for nature and social equality. This walk has been shortened and pushed back to 10 am due to weather. The program begins at 10:30.

Families are invited to Olathe’s Downtown and Indian Creek Libraries to honor Dr. King’s legacy by participating in a day of service projects and listen to a story time at 10 am and 11:30 am. Today also kicks off the city’s food drive to help feed local children this summer.

