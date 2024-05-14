Honoring fallen officers and looking to the future with Lenexa police during National Police Week

LENEXA, Kan. — Communities across the country, including here in the Kansas City metro area are honoring fallen police officers for National Police Week.

In Lenexa, police say they’re lucky to not have any officers killed in the line of duty, but this week still hits close to home.

Just last year, Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald was killed in the line of duty after the theft of a vehicle from Lenexa ultimately led to a shootout inside a Mission QuikTrip.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund reported that in 2023, 136 officers died in the line of duty. The leading cause of death was firearms, which took the lives of 47 officers last year.

Of those 47, nine were trying to make an arrest, seven were on domestic disturbance calls, six were investigating suspicious persons, and five were killed during traffic stops.

Danny Chavez with the Lenexa police department said statistics like these make the week very somber.

“It doesn't matter whether or not we have lost somebody here at our department. Whenever we see that a fellow officer whether in the Kansas City metro area, or even throughout the nation has been killed in line of duty, it hits very close to home. We know that that could have been one of us answering a call right here in our community. And we're thankful that it wasn't, but we want to remember those officers,” said Chavez, Lenexa Police Public Information Officer.

As part of their efforts to remember fallen officers, they’ll have a wreath laying ceremony on Wednesday where the community can pay their respects with the Lenexa police.

They’re celebrating the officers’ hard work this week and looking forward to the future of the Lenexa Police Department, including the new justice center.

Over the summer, the Lenexa police department and municipal court will pack up their current building near 87th and Quivira and head west to the new Lenexa Justice Center.

The $73 million public safety complex will hold police headquarters, municipal court, and a police training facility.

Chavez said they hope the new facility helps with recruiting.

“It's like moving into a new home, Right. So, we have greater spaces for training you know, greater storage for equipment, and latest technologies in terms of booking of arrestees, larger workout facility. So yeah, we think it will help us in recruiting and in fact, even right now we have numerous positions that are open here in anticipation of that move,” said Chavez,

Police headquarters are moving west, and Chavez also told me that the current location, on the far eastern edge of Lenexa, is closer to State Line than to the western Lenexa residents. They’re moving to Prairie Star and Renner to be closer to the center of the community.