Honoring their oath: Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department mourns Deputy Elijah Ming's death

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It's been five days since Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputy Elijah Ming was killed while on a domestic standby call.

Since his death, we've heard stories about Deputy Ming's contagious smile and positive attitude.

Family, community members, and first responders from Wyandotte County and other counties and cities paid their respects Wednesday night at a vigil for Deputy Ming outside the Wyandotte County Courthouse.

"He was definitely the deputy, the law enforcement officer that any agency would be proud to have," Wyandotte County Sheriff Daniel Soptic said in a meeting Wednesday afternoon with reporters.

Sheriff Soptic said Deputy Ming was known for treating others the way he wanted to be treated.

"The Deputy Ming we saw was the Elijah that everyone else saw when he wasn't wearing the uniform," he said.

Sheriff Soptic said the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department is continuing its mission to protect and serve.

"The oath is the reason Deputy Ming is where he was that day," Soptic said. "He obviously took that very seriously. The day-to-day calls for service, the folks we have in detention, and all the stuff that has to happen, it's still going to happen. They're going to do their job."

It's a commitment Timothy Johnson knows well. Johnson served in law enforcement for 31 years. Among his jobs were Wyandotte County Undersheriff.

He also served as Kansas State District 38 Representative.

"You have to be prepared ahead of time," Johnson said. "For example, you need to have photographs of all your personnel because when it happens, you don’t want to have to look for it."

Johnson has long kept newspaper clippings and pictures of fallen law enforcement officers across Kansas.

He's worked with former Wyandotte County Sheriff John L. Quinn to gather records to produce biographies for fallen Wyandotte County deputies through the 1980s.

"We talk about no greater gift than to lay down your life for another, Johnson said. "That's what they're willing to do."

It's personal to Johnson, as he's buried friends and colleagues who've died in the line of duty.

A stone monument outside the Wyandotte County Courthouse lists the names of sheriff's department employees who died in the line of duty.



William Conway - May 1896 Charles Lukens - December 1909 Frank Rohrbach - August 1939 Maurice Bedell - August 1954 Wesley Walden - November 1955 Thomas Mendina - March 1956 James Reynolds - August 1984 Patrick Rohrer - June 2018 Theresa King - June 2018

Soon, Deputy Elijah Ming, July 2025, will be etched in that stone.

"It's recognition for all times," Johnson said.

Most communities have monuments to pay tribute to those who've given their lives, and most law enforcement agencies have created plans to deal with the death of an officer, Johnson said.

He said agencies place staff in charge of grief counseling services when an officer is injured or killed while on duty.

Departments also work with the fallen officer's family on funeral plans.

"At the end of the day, it's their day to honor their loved one," Sheriff Soptic said. "That's the most important thing."

Deputy Ming's family and the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department are planning the funeral. Sheriff Soptic said their biggest challenge is finding a location

He also said it's a simple phone call, and neighboring departments respond to help.

"Not any one agency comes and handles it," Soptic said. "It takes them all. If they haven't called already, which most of them have, they're ready to take that call and respond to help us."

Johnson told KSHB 41 that a traditional ceremony, including a large procession, allows agencies from across the region to help mourn the loss of a fallen officer.

"It’s the ceremonial release, allowing everyone involved, that thin blue line, to grieve," Johnson said. "That funeral is very ceremonial, the long route processional is very traditional. You’ll see fire trucks, police cars, ambulances, you name it. That’s a way of showing solidarity. That helps the law enforcement person, I think, to let out his grief."

Sheriff Soptic said his department is working closely with the Ming Family on funeral plans.

Spotic touted the compassion and attitude of Deputy Ming's family through the process.

"It's very easy to see when you talk to the family why Deputy Ming was the way he was," Soptic said. He's just an extension of them."

While calls for service continue across Wyandotte County, Johnson urges all deputies, young and old, to remember two important rules.

"Policemen die," Johnson said. "That's rule number one. Rule number two: you cannot change rule number one. It's the ultimate sacrifice."

On Wednesday night, hundreds of people gathered outside the Wyandotte County Courthouse to pay their respects and honor Elijah Ming.

The vigil will allow the department, community, and the Ming family to heal.

"I think when the family and the friends look up and see all of these people behind them, I know for the officers looking up at that big blue line, that stands behind them, he will be remembered," Johnson said..

Sheriff Soptic told KSHB 41 that the department has received an overwhelming amount of love and support since Ming's death.

Soptic said that's a testament to Ming's character.

"What Deputy Ming was doing that day embodied what we are here for and the reason we're here," Soptic said. "I want people to remember that smile, remember that compassion, his caring attitude for people, and the care he had for his friends as well."