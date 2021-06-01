Watch
Hope Faith Homeless Assistance Campus celebrates reopening

Facility shuttered temporarily amid pandemic
Visitors at Hope Faith have a meal outside the homeless assistance campus on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Hope Faith reopened its doors Tuesday after halting operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 16:54:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Forced to get creative amid a pandemic, the only daytime resource center for those experiencing homelessness in Kansas City, Missouri, is once again fully operational.

Hope Faith Homeless Resource Center celebrated its grand reopening Tuesday, inviting guests and local leaders inside the 50,000 square foot facility for the first time this year.

“We were kind of making it up as we went along,” CEO Jaysen Vansickle said. “We had to endure spring, then summer, then fall and winter, then spring again.”

Back inside, the group works to provide meals, mail services, haircuts and myriad other resources to aid those in need.

“And they make this happen without any type of state funding,” said Rep. Michael Johnson (D-Kansas City), who was on hand to reopen the facility and present Vansickle with a proclamation of achievement.

Relieved to be operating at full strength once again, Hope Faith continues its mission.

“I think what we learned is that we're just one crisis away from watching a lot more Kansas Citians really struggle,” Vansickle said. “To walk into this building, you're filled with anxieties. We're trying to fill you with hope that there is the end of the tunnel.”

For more on the center, visit the Hope Faith website.

