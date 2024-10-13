Hotel from the 1800's, home of an immigrant: Archeologists find Kansas City history under Buck O’Neil Bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While crews worked along the Missouri River building the new Buck O’Neil bridge, archeologists uncovered pieces of Kansas City's past.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is required to have archeologists on site when they’re working in areas where early settlers may have lived.

Bryan Fairbanks, Burns & McDonnell Archaeologists catalog bottles found at excavation site.

The bridge’s project director said what archeologists found was one of the best discoveries he’s been a part of.

"This validates those processes for us — this really shows us that when we spend the time and the money to do archeology, to remember and find the history that’s out there," said James Pflum, project director for MoDOT. "This validates why we spend all the time and money to do that."

Al Miller Porcelain doll parts recovered from excavation site.

Andrew Gottsdield, cultural resources section manager at Burns and McDonnell, was on site with archeologists as they mapped five sites.

The team executed a full excavation of two of the five sites, uncovering vastly different histories.

"It’s a really exciting time because you are finding stuff that hasn’t been touched by other people for in this case, 120 years," Gottsfield said.

The first site the Burns and McDonnell team discovered was the location of a 1800's hotel.

Throughout their time at this site, they determined the hotel was likely for the working class.

At the second full excavation site, near the intersection of 3rd and Broadway, there was a different story to tell.

Al Miller A photo of William H. Tinder outside of his home displayed near glass bottles found at the excavation site.

The location was the former home to a number of people who lived in homes built out of scraps. The residents were primarily poor, immigrant families.

"There was a whole shanty community that lived down in the bottoms called 'The Patch,' and then there were a bunch of these shanties that were built along the bluffs," Gottsfield said.

The site uncovered the home of a man named William H. Tinder.

Gottsfield and his team were able to find his identity through an old newspaper article in the Kansas City Post.

William H. Tinder made headlines for his fight against the city, which was looking to expand 3rd Street.

In the article, Tinder said he wouldn't leave his home of almost 20 years because it happened to be in the path of a new road. He claimed squatter rights. The city did not see it the same way.

Gottsfield said their research showed the city fined him $100 and burned his house down.

"This area was a marginal community on the edge of the red light district," Gottsfield said. "The edge of the shanty encampment. These were laborers. These were the people that actually built and constructed Kansas City during a boom time. We are giving a voice to these people."

Christa Wroblewski works as the cultural resources lab manager at Burns and McDonnell.

She showed KSHB 41's Abby Dodge other items the team found in and around the bridge construction site.

Al Miller Christa Wroblewski holds a 1 cent coin minted in 1822, which is one of the earliest types of coins minted by the United States. The coin was discovered at the excavation sites near the new Buck O'Neil Bridge.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be able to hold a piece of history in your hand," she said.

Wroblewski showed off an ink well, a part of a denture, medicine bottles, jugs meant to store alcohol, and various types of decorative dishes.

She said these items are indicative of the everyday lives of working and lower class Americans more than 100 years ago.

Al Miller A single die was found at the excavation site near the new Buck O'Neil bridge.

The team delights in sharing pieces of history that are rarely on display.

"That’s kind of the pay off for this whole job," Gottsfield said. "It gives voice to people that have been forgotten by history."

All of the artifacts the team found will make their way to a curation facility in Jefferson City.

They are working on creating a plaque to mark the former home of William H. Tinder near 3rd and Broadway.

