House Republicans propose SNAP reform, pushing forward Trump's legislative agenda

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — United States agriculture producers could see increased farm safety net funding, following package provisions by the House Agriculture Committee on Monday night.

Tuesday evening, the committee will begin debating a bill that would boost farm programs like crop insurance and trade programs.

With that comes reallocating funds from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and putting a cost burden on states.

Cole Pearson

The proposal is part of a reconciliation package outlined by House Agriculture Committee Chair Glenn "GT" Thompson (R-Pennsylvania) that directly addresses key Farm Bill packages — commodity title, nutrition, crop insurance, trade and research.

Additionally, leaving out rural development, conservation and forestry.

The package proposal laid out by Thompson is projected to cut $290 billion of SNAP, formerly food stamps, costs over the next 10 years.

The proposal would boost farm programs.

Matt Rourke/ASSOCIATED PRESS People shops for fruit at Iovine Brothers Produce in Philadelphia, Tuesday, May 29, 2007. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SNAP makes up nearly 80% of the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, the Farm Bill.

RELATED | Miami County agriculture producers concerned for safety net programs as farm bill expires

KSHB 41 reached out to Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kansas), who sits on the House Agriculture Committee. Her spokesperson explained cuts to SNAP would reduce farm income by $30 billion.

The larger portion of the bill cuts Medicaid by nearly $1 trillion, which Rep. Davids' spokesperson said would threaten rural Kansas hospitals.

KSHB 41

The spokesperson went on to add the proposal leaves the majority of the Farm Bill behind. The House Agriculture Committee submitted a partisan "Farm Bill" proposal last year that was 800 pages. The reconciliation bill is 97 pages.

Rep. Davids' office stated the response was not a Farm Bill, adding it leaves farmers and rural communities behind.

Agriculture policy sources close to KSHB 41 explained this debate is setting up what to expect in the next version of the Farm Bill.

The biggest concern is that conservation programs are excluded from the proposal.

Jack McCormick/KSHB Kansas Conservation program farming

KSHB 41 filed a report on Kansas farmers utilizing similar conservation practices to boost soil and crop health. To view past coverage, click here.

House GOP members posted on X, "Our budget reconciliation text restores SNAP to its original intent—promoting work, not welfare—while saving taxpayer dollars and investing in American agriculture."

🚨 JUST RELEASED: Our budget reconciliation text restores SNAP to its original intent—promoting work, not welfare—while saving taxpayer dollars and investing in American agriculture.



Read it here→ https://t.co/VvIHiJ88es pic.twitter.com/abRowLni2X — House Committee on Agriculture (@HouseAgGOP) May 12, 2025

SNAP benefits are currently federally funded. Language in the proposal reports states would be subjected to a sliding scale cost share based on their payment error rate.

The move could discourage individuals from enrolling in the program, as states would be required to pay a bigger portion of administrative costs for SNAP.

The House Agriculture Committee SNAP Integrity and Farm Security markup debate can be viewed here at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Rep. Davids is expected to give opening remarks.

—