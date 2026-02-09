‘How do you make the right choice?’ Johnson County schools clarify vaccine requirements for enrollment

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

—

The CDC released a new childhood vaccine schedule last month, lowering the recommended number of vaccines from 18 to 11. I wanted to see how that guidance is affecting families here in Johnson County and how school districts are responding.

Johnson County schools clarify vaccine requirements for enrollment

The vaccine schedule is always a recommendation, not a mandate, but changes in those recommendations are making health decisions more complicated for parents. For one Johnson County mom, the new schedule has made parenting decisions feel far less certain.

KSHB CDC Vaccine Schedule

"Hard to know what actions to take to protect your own kids when the national policy doesn't necessarily follow what your doctor's saying," said Sarah McGinnity, a Johnson County mom and founder of KC Mom Collective.

The CDC's modified schedule is drawing criticism from parents like McGinnity, but also fueling a growing health freedom debate.

"Vaccines are not necessarily safe and effective. They are drugs just like any other drug. They're made by drug companies," said Connie Newcome of Kansans for Health Freedom.

Newcome believes in health freedom and is glad more parents are beginning to ask questions.

"One thing that would change it immediately is if the vaccine companies were fully accountable for all injury," Newcome said.

This is a polarizing topic, and parents like McGinnity say it's overwhelming.

Fabian Rosales

"So now, if no one agrees on the most important topics, then how do you make the right choice?" McGinnity said.

I looked to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for an answer to her question.

KDHE says it's reviewing the CDC's updated schedule but does not anticipate changes to Kansas' guidance. The department also stated, “Vaccines remain one of the most effective tools for preventing serious infectious diseases, and decades of rigorous studies have shown they are safe and effective.”

More locally, I checked in with the three major school districts.

Olathe, Shawnee Mission, and Blue Valley, who have more than 77,000 students combined, all told me the CDC's changes do not affect enrollment requirements. They'll continue following state-mandated health rules.

"I just want them to grow up and be healthy adults," McGinnity said.

While that's not the answer Newcome was looking for, she says the conversation won't stop here.

KSHB Connie Newcome

"I think the single most important thing to do is keep talking and making people aware," said Newcome.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—