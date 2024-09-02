How labor unions could impact the 2024 general election

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Labor Day is a time for Tristin Amezcua-Hogan to reflect.

As editor of the KC Labor Beacon, Amezcua-Hogan understands how politics can impact a person’s work and life.

“By choosing a job which has a union, you’re choosing to participate in a job that requires politics to back up its existence,” he said.

KSHB 41 News staff Tristin Amezcua-Hogan

From truck drivers to nurses and electricians to teachers, unions represent tens of thousands of workers in the Kansas City region.

Democratic politicians are typically pro-union candidates, but Republicans are increasingly blurring the line.

Most notably Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley has come out supporting private unions.

In 2023, Hawley met with members of the United Auto Workers union picketing outside an assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri.

At the Republican National Convention in July, the Teamsters president praised Hawley for supporting railroad workers’ push for paid sick leave.

"American politicians are understanding unions are an increasingly powerful voice and popular," Amezcua-Hogan said.

A Gallup poll from August shows 70% of Americans currently approve of labor unions.

Hawley’s new approach may not be enough to sway unions.

The UAW and many other organized labor unions have endorsed Hawley’s opponent Lucas Kunce.

The democrat pledges to vote in favor of the Protecting The Right to Organize Act if elected in November.

"The number one way we have power is by organizing. Organizing in the workplace," Kunce told supporters after winning the primary election in August.

In the race for Missouri’s governor, Democrat Crystal Quade has the support of most labor unions.

She vows to veto any right to work bills that would come to her desk.

Her opponent, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, has the backing of police and fire unions.

His economic policy centers on cutting income tax.

Amezcua-Hogan admitted the individual members of each union have their own viewpoints on political issues separate from labor policies.

But he believes most union members will vote for the candidates their unions endorse.

“Once they see the information that’s out there about each candidate, they’ll vote the pocketbook, vote to protect your union, and vote to make sure we have another day to fight,” Amezcua-Hogan said.

He pointed out unions want candidates who will support their rights to collectively bargain for better pay, safety, and improved benefits like healthcare, retirement, and paid time off.

Opponents to unions said they can collect too much in dues from workers, can make it harder to fire a bad employee, and can create tension between management and employees.

—

