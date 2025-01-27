How much will it cost to watch the Chiefs make history in New Orleans?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, if you want to watch the Chiefs take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, it’s crunch time for travel plans.

Flights and hotels have been going up in price for weeks, but the Kansas City Aviation Department announced Sunday airlines were adding flights between Kansas City (MCI) and New Orleans (MSY). Nonstop flights fun from around $700 to $1,000 that weekend.

Another option to save a little money would be to fly to Pensacola. Those flights are not nonstop and run around $300 to $800, plus around $150 for a rental car and a three-hour drive to Nola.

Otherwise, it’s about a 14-hour drive from Kansas City.

Jill Davies, local travel advisor, said driving could be a cost-effective option.

“I have the motto: you have 24 hours in a day, how are you gonna spend it?” Davies said. “If you want to be part of this history-making time, hop in a car and drive.”

It’s also Mardi Gras season in New Orleans, so Davies expects hotels and flight prices to continue to rise.

Olivia Acree Jill Davies, Striker Travel Group

“Flights were already high because of it being Mardi Gras, and hotels were already limited because of Mardi Gras. There’s a lot going on," Davies said.

Davies works with Striker Travel Group. She suggested working with local travel agents to see if they can help with room blocks, all-inclusive stays and/or what to do in the city if you’re making the trek there.

“If you just want to be part of the environment, just to soak that all up, there’s a lot going on around the city that you can take part in," Davies said.

Davies said to expect watch parties on Bourbon Street and plenty to do if you don’t attend the game.

Official Chiefs ticket packages start at around $6,600 or $9,000 for the hotel package. The lowest price on Ticketmaster is closer to $6,000.

No matter what option you go with, expect to spend a lot as the Chiefs try to make history.

