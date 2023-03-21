How to plan a trip to New York City for K-State’s Sweet 16 game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas State University men’s basketball team takes on Michigan State in the Sweet 16 at 5:30 p.m. CST Thursday in New York City. For Wildcat fans in the Kansas City area who want to travel to the game, it’ll cost about $1,000.

KSHB 41 News looked at flights from MCI to the New York City metropolitan area departing Wednesday, March 22 and returning Sunday, March 26. That will keep Wildcat fans in New York for a potential Elite 8 matchup Saturday, March 25. Airline ticket prices start at about $370. They were about $50 more expensive to fly out of from Manhattan, Kansas.

Hotels in the New York City area during those dates range from under $200 per night to as much as $1,195 per night.

The cheapest tickets KSHB 41 News found for Thursday’s game were $165 a piece. Prices to get through the door at Madison Square Garden go as high as $2,900.

The K-State Alumni Association is sponsoring a sports tour . Fans can book a seat on a charter plane leaving Manhattan, Kansas, on March 23 (game day) and returning March 26. The package includes three nights at a hotel in New York City and entrance to a specific pregame event, as well as local transportation, a welcome gift and other perks. Prices for individuals start at $3,349, and get cheaper per person if those people share a hotel room. The package does not include tickets to the game.

Driving to New York City will take about 19 hours. AAA estimates drivers with a car getting 33 miles per gallon will spend roughly $220 in gasoline for the round trip.

Should the Wildcats advance to the Final Four, the game will take place April 1 in Houston.