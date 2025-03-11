How 2 Eastern Jackson County police departments use license plate readers in investigations

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.

In the summer of 2024, KSHB 41 News Reporter Claire Bradshaw spoke with Grain Valley police chief Ed Turner about his new license plate readers.

Eight months later during a follow-up interview, Chief Turner said these cameras — both on light polls and on police cruisers — give his officers a policing tool, not a crutch.

Claire Bradshaw | KSHB Ed Turner - Grain Valley Police Chief

“Technology is used by criminals, through apps and cell phones and different mechanisms to help them accomplish their task. For me, this kind of evens the playing field that allows us to have tools to our for our use, to be able to apply that and be in touch with what the criminal is, where they're at, what they're doing,” said Chief Turner.

Grain Valley is subscribed to theFlock camera system. Every time a vehicle drives by, the camera snaps a picture of the license plate or back of the car. The system then runs the plate through the National Crime Information Center Database. It will flag any vehicles that have red flags attached to the plate number.

“We've had a missing person on dialysis that we identified, a hit and run suspect. We've had possible homicide suspect, not from us, but from adjoining agencies. They can call us. We, through our license plate readers, help them to identify where this person is traveling," said Chief Turner.

Those partnering agencies are cities like Blue Springs right next door.

Blue Springs Police Department has had its Flock system since January 2023, monitoring 52 cameras and 10 city CCTV cameras. Lt. Brandon Claxton said in the two years the department has used LPRs, they have been able to crack cases like a murder at a local park and an Ulta burglar that hit 13 different stores in the Midwest.

Claire Bradshaw | KSHB Lt. Brandon Claxton - Blue Springs Police Department

“If we’re looking for someone and its involved in a crime, and we want other agencies to know hey this vehicle was involved in this crime we can put in an alert and it lets those other agencies know," said Lt. Claxton.

Claxton and Turner agree -- officers benefit from having access to more than 10,000 cameras across the country at their fingertips.