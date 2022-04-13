Human remains discovered on Clinton County farm near Gower, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Human remains were discovered Sunday on a farm near Gower, Missouri.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish made the announcement Wednesday in a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

After the discovery, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Cameron Police Department were contacted for assistance processing the scene.

“The remains were taken to Frontier Forensics, where an anthropologist will help determine the identity of the remains and if foul play was involved,” Fish wrote on Facebook. “At this time, we do not know the name, age, race or gender.”

Fish said more information will be released when and if the body is identified, which he said “may take several months.”

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office is located in Plattsburg, Missouri.