Human remains discovered on Clinton County farm near Gower, Missouri

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 11:01 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 12:01:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Human remains were discovered Sunday on a farm near Gower, Missouri.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish made the announcement Wednesday in a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

After the discovery, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Cameron Police Department were contacted for assistance processing the scene.

“The remains were taken to Frontier Forensics, where an anthropologist will help determine the identity of the remains and if foul play was involved,” Fish wrote on Facebook. “At this time, we do not know the name, age, race or gender.”

Fish said more information will be released when and if the body is identified, which he said “may take several months.”

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office is located in Plattsburg, Missouri.

