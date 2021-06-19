Hundreds of people volunteer for a day of service in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Hundreds of people spent their Saturday volunteering to help out the Independence School District.

For the past 13 years, the school has hosted a day of serving called "Project Shine". Volunteers from teachers to community members helped paint classrooms and clean up some landscaping.

People were able to volunteer at five of the districts elementary schools. A school spokesperson said since the start, more than 12,000 people have volunteered more than 60,000 hours.

Teachers at the event said they are very grateful that some people wanted to spend time making their school first-day ready.