Hundreds of runners supported Noah's Band Run Sunday in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Noah's Bandage Run attracted several hundred runners Sunday morning to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

Runners, walkers and stroller pushers gathered for the 8 a.m. run at Corporate Woods office park in Overland Park.

This was the 7th year for the event, which keeps alive the memory of Noah Wilson, his battle with cancer and his bandage project.

Doctors diagnosed Noah with a rare form of cancer in 2014 when he was just six years old.

But that didn't stop Noah from realizing the chemo therapy he and other kids were going through made them all look about the same - including bald heads.

According to a story from KSHB 41 in 2016, Noah started asking people to donate fun and colorful bandages.

More than a million bandages have been donated and thousands of dollars have been raised for pediatric cancer research.

Noah died in June 2015, but his inspiration and the work he began continues.

