Hundreds of volunteers help ensure safety at Mill Creek Park 'No Kings' protest

Hundreds of volunteers stepped up to help ensure the safety of thousands of protesters at Mill Creek Park on Saturday, with organizers reporting no incidents during the peaceful "No Kings" demonstration.

Volunteers like Sass spent their day helping protesters. Once the march started, she guided them safely back to the park and kept them away from traffic.

Her mission was to make sure protesters stayed safe, but she said it goes beyond that.

“I was inspired to contribute what I could and actually try to help build something — to help move things forward, help build progress,” Sass said. “I didn’t want to just be a participant; I wanted to be an active part of helping things grow.”

Volunteer Natalia Cortez-Barb brought her 4-month-old baby to the protest. She said her children — and their future — are the reason she decided to go, but she also wanted to serve her community.

“I was very focused on safety and making sure everybody had a good time,” Cortez-Barb said.

During the hours we spent at Mill Creek Park Saturday afternoon, we witnessed only one argument, and it didn’t last long. A man carrying a MAGA sign clashed with protesters, but others quickly intervened, saying, “Don’t engage.”

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department monitored the event and provided traffic control at one point. No incidents or arrests were reported.

Cortez-Barb admitted she was nervous about being there with her baby but said she felt confident the event would remain peaceful.

“If somebody comes to try and agitate or instigate, everybody here is going to try to shut that down and respond nonviolently,” she said.

Psychiatrist Jim Fleming volunteered with the safety and medical team.

“People feel like there’s a community here,” he said. “It’s like any community event where people want to lend their skills.”

To be part of the change they hope to see, some volunteers arrived hours before the protest started.

“If we don’t exercise our rights, we’ll lose our rights,” said Kate Sisil, a volunteer at the medical tent.

