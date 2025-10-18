LIVE BLOG | 'No Kings' protests continue Saturday across Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Saturday, people in the Kansas City area will take part in the "No Kings" protest, a nationwide rally against President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies.

Initial demonstrations were on June 14, when protesters gathered in cities such as Lee's Summit, Overland Park and Kansas City, Missouri.

Follow our coverage of the protest below.

UPDATE, 11 a.m. | Protesters are lining the streets in Lee's Summit.

Protesters in #LeesSummit have lined the streets for another round of #NoKingsDayOct18th pic.twitter.com/voqEES1KSO — Marlon Martinez (@marlonmartv) October 18, 2025

