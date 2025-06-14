LIVE BLOG | 'No Kings Day' protests planned Saturday across Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Saturday, people in the Kansas City area will gather for "No Kings Day," a day of protest against President Donald Trump.

The national movement was started by a group called "50501," which means 50 protests, 50 states, one movement.

Keep up with our coverage on the protest below.

—

UPDATE, 10:40 a.m. | KSHB 41's Marlon Martinez spoke with an organizer of one of the "No Kings Day" rallies before they got underway in the Kansas City area. Read Marlon's story here.

UPDATE, 10 a.m. | A group of No Kings protesters gathered around 10 a.m. Saturday in Lee's Summit near the intersection of Chipman Road. Similar protests are scheduled throughout the day across the area.

UPDATE, 9 a.m. | Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe announced Thursday that he’s activated the Missouri National Guard as a “precautionary measure.” Kehoe cited “recent instances of civil unrest across the country.”

Read more on the activation here.

UPDATE, 8 a.m. | Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly joined an amicus brief with leaders from 20 other states Thursday supporting California’s request for a court order blocking President Trump's deployment of the National Guard to anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles. Read more about what was said in the brief here.

FILE/KSHB Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly

UPDATE, 7 a.m. | On Thursday, KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson took a deeper look into the "No Kings Day" movement. Read her story here.

KSHB 41

—