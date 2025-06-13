Explaining 'No Kings Day': Why there will be widespread protests in the KC area this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This weekend, you might see a lot of protestors out for what they call "No Kings Day."

It is a national movement, started by a group called "50501," which means 50 protests, 50 states, one movement.

KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson looked into the movement because of its national interest that has prompted a response from government officials in Washington, D.C., to lawmakers in Missouri and Kansas.

Protests have been occurring across the country and have made it to the Kansas City area.

While much of the protests have focused on ICE's immigration enforcement, the primary movement surrounds "No Kings Day".

The day of protest is against the president.

Demonstrators believe President Trump has taken "authoritarian actions" since being in office.

A military parade in Washington for the Army's 250th anniversary coincides with President Donald Trump's birthday on Saturday, when most protests will occur.

In preparation, Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe declared a state of emergency on Thursday and announced the activation of the state's National Guard.

The Missouri National Guard would provide aid, if needed, to other law enforcement agencies during protests.

Governor Kehoe said, "We respect, and will defend, the right to peacefully protest, but we will not tolerate violence or lawlessness in our state. While other states may wait for chaos to ensue, the State of Missouri is taking a proactive approach in the event that assistance is needed to support local law enforcement in protecting our citizens and communities."

President Trump directed the Marines and National Guard to California during the protests. The state of California sued the presidential administration over the deployment.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly joined 20 other states in an amicus brief supporting California's request for a court order to block President Trump's deployment of the National Guard.

In a statement, Kelly said, “The United States of America is founded on the rule of law, including respect for states’ rights. The federalization of the California National Guard by President Trump, without the coordination of the Governor of California, is a violation of states’ rights. President Trump’s actions constitute a threat to the authority of the nation’s governors to command their National Guard. I joined this brief to preserve state sovereignty and halt federalization of state National Guards without the coordination of their governors.”

KSHB 41 reached out to local protest organizers for the protests scheduled here over the weekend. We have not received a response.

—