KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is one of dozens of cities across the country preparing for protests Saturday as part of "No Kings Day" demonstrations.

There are rallies planned on both sides of the state line, including in Kansas City, Lee's Summit, Overland Park, and Lenexa.

Kansas City prepares for 'No Kings Day' protests across the metro

"We're expecting 1000s across the state. Here in Kansas City, we're expecting upwards of 3,000 to 5,000 to be involved in Jefferson City. We're expecting anywhere from 600 to 1000 people to show up at the Capitol. And across the country, there are over 2000 action events taking place," said Jordan Herrera, organizer of one of the rallies.

The protests coincide with a military parade happening in Washington, D.C., celebrating President Trump's birthday and the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary.

"We just don't agree with this. And I'm a disabled veteran myself, so I see the violations of our Constitution happening, and I agree with those who are willing to stand up on Saturday and show an act of defiance that we're not ready to be deposed by this tyrannical, false King, and we're ready to stand up and show defiance," said Herrera.

Herrera, who is also looking to be a congressional candidate, said he hopes this weekend's peaceful protest sends a clear message.

“We're not changing the laws tomorrow, but people showing up, even just one person showing up, can have that influence down the road. So if we're showing up in the 1000s, sure, we're not going to change the law on the books tomorrow, but we're going to change it in the future," said Herrera.

Here are some of the local protests happening:

Missouri



Mill Creek Park, Kansas City, Missouri: Rally starts at 12 p.m.

East Chipman Road and NE Douglas Street, Lee's Summit, Missouri: Rally starts at 10:00 a.m.

Kansas



135th Street, Overland Park, Kansas: Rally starts at 11 a.m.

119th Street and Blue Valley Parkway, Overland Park, Kansas: Rally starts at 10 a.m.

Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, Lenexa, Kansas: Rally starts at 10 a.m.

In preparation, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe declared a state of emergency on Thursday and announced the activation of the state's National Guard.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly joined 20 other states in an amicus brief supporting California's request for a court order to block President Trump's deployment of the National Guard.

__