Hundreds of women take off at final WIN for KC Tryathlon

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Hundreds of women from across the Kansas City area took part in the final WIN for KC Tryathlon on Saturday morning.

Around 400 women started at Sailboat Cove in Smithville, Missouri, where they swam, biked and ran. Women of all ages, and some who say they have never done something like this before, took part in the race. While some women competed as individuals, others were part of a team.

"It's so important in that community of athletes and women that we are all lifting each other up and doing an event that's positive," WIN for KC board member Rebecca Summers said. "There's something about stepping outside of our comfort zones when it comes to a race that involves multiple sports, putting that all together, and I think that's what makes this race really unique."

The Super-Spring Triathlon, which includes the swim-bike-run portion, featured a 250-meter swim, a 5-mile bike ride and finished with a 1.5 mile run.

This is one of the largest all-female triathlons in the region, but sadly this is the last time this race will happen.

Now, people will get to take part in a 6K called "BLVD Revel Run" on Oct. 1st.

The Kansas City Sports Commission said it's "a merry celebration of movement and libation – the BLVD Revel Run is an opportunity for all who identify as female to come together to gather & gallivant, bond over beers, and toast to all the joys in life that unite us."