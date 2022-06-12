Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hundreds of young artists perform at Kauffman Center for Performing Arts

Kauffman Performing Arts Center.jpg
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jun 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 12:15:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of young people will be performing at the Future Stages Festival throughout the day Sunday at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

The event is returning in-person to the Kauffman Center after taking place virtually the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the ninth year of the event.

5 Star Jazz Band members and siblings, Daniel and Kayla Jump, have performed at the festival in the past and are returning once more this year.

"It's a really good environment, it's super fun to play, the crowd is amazing and it's just a fun experience," Kayla Jump said.

At the festival, over 30 youth performance groups will perform on four stages: Muriel Kauffman Theatre, Helzberg Hall, the Saint Luke's Outdoor Stage and the outdoor Community Stage.

There will also be arts activities held at the event.

"Just enjoy the experience...it's a memory to be made," Daniel Jump advised first time participants.

The Future Stages Festival starts 11 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. It's free and open to the public.

KSHB 41 News Traffic Anchor Daisha Jones will emcee the event.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock