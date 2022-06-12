Hundreds of young artists perform at Kauffman Center for Performing Arts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of young people will be performing at the Future Stages Festival throughout the day Sunday at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

The event is returning in-person to the Kauffman Center after taking place virtually the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the ninth year of the event.

5 Star Jazz Band members and siblings, Daniel and Kayla Jump, have performed at the festival in the past and are returning once more this year.

"It's a really good environment, it's super fun to play, the crowd is amazing and it's just a fun experience," Kayla Jump said.

At the festival, over 30 youth performance groups will perform on four stages: Muriel Kauffman Theatre, Helzberg Hall, the Saint Luke's Outdoor Stage and the outdoor Community Stage.

There will also be arts activities held at the event.

"Just enjoy the experience...it's a memory to be made," Daniel Jump advised first time participants.

The Future Stages Festival starts 11 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. It's free and open to the public.

KSHB 41 News Traffic Anchor Daisha Jones will emcee the event.