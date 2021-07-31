Hundreds run inside Kauffman Stadium for weekend race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many gathered at Kauffman stadium on Saturday for a 5k-10k run/walk.

The Royals Charities brought in almost 1,000 people to run.

What is different about this race than others is that people got to run or walk inside The K.

While the race is fun, it's also benefiting Royals Charities.

"Royals Charities benefits our four pillars: children, baseball and softball, education and military families. An abundance of organizations we support in the community is why the proceeds of this race will directly help them from our Royals Charities," Angel McGee, Manager of Community Partnerships and Events for KC Royals said.