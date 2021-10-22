Hy-Vee issues onion advisory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Midwestern grocer Hy-Vee said Friday it received a shipment of onions in August that were part of the salmonella outbreak under investigation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a news release, the store said it received notice from a supplier that it received a shipment of three-pound bags of yellow onions that were sold between Aug. 13 and Sept. 1, 2021.

The bags are no longer for sale. Consumers should either dispose of any unused product or return the product to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.