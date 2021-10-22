Watch
Hy-Vee issues onion advisory

Paul Sancya/AP
Red and Spanish onions are shown at Eastern Market in Detroit, Wednesday, July 16, 2008. Food prices showed a big increase in June, rising by 0.7 percent, more than double the 0.3 percent increase of May. Vegetable prices shot up by 6.1 percent, the biggest increase in nearly three years. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Onions linked to salmonella outbreak that has sickened nearly 400 people
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Midwestern grocer Hy-Vee said Friday it received a shipment of onions in August that were part of the salmonella outbreak under investigation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a news release, the store said it received notice from a supplier that it received a shipment of three-pound bags of yellow onions that were sold between Aug. 13 and Sept. 1, 2021.

The bags are no longer for sale. Consumers should either dispose of any unused product or return the product to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.

Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration confirmed a tie between a salmonella outbreak this fall and onions from a region in Mexico. Cases of salmonella were widespread and included people in Kansas and Missouri.

