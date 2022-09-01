Hy-Vee pledges $50K in grants to Kansas City-area minority, women-owned businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Hy-Vee, a nationwide grocery chain, is investing in the growth of Kansas City area businesses.

It has pledged to grant $50,000 to winning entrepreneurs who compete in a pitch competition at the “Hy-Vee OpportUNITY Inclusive Business Summit.

The event take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Local small businesses are invited to attend the event where they will network, educate, learn and support others like themselves across industries.

This event will focus on elevating and highlighting minority and women-owned businesses.

“I think there are barriers. I think that’s why this is such a focus for us — it’s to help break down some of those barriers,” Stacey Johnson, Hy-Vee’s vice president of government, community and diversity relations, said.

A panel of judges will select one grand-prize winner to earn $30,000. In addition, one first-place winner will be selected from each of the three pitch categories to win $5,000 each.

Additional cash investments will be awarded, and select finalists may be invited to participate in a round table discussion regarding their product or service following the summit.

“It’s important for us to have that connection with those that shop in our stores, those that are investing in our company by shopping, so we want to invest back in them, we want them to be successful,” Johnson said.

One business that has applied to participate in the pitch competition is SugahRush Berries on the Country Club Plaza.

Owner Tameca Williams opened her first brick and mortar selling specialty sweets in November of 2020.

“Right before the pandemic, some things changed in my life and I wanted to do something different, and I know with my sweets and treats, I make a lot of people happy,” Williams said. “When the pandemic hit, that’s when my business really started to boom because I know that it was more like a comfort food for people.”

But the road to success was not always easy. She experienced discrimination from customers and finances were always tight. She paid out of pocket and used her own money to open up her locations.

If awarded the grant, she says the $30,000 would go towards opening her first mobile shop.

Travis Silvers, owner of KC Urban Home Inspections, says he will also be applying to become one of 15 candidates to pitch their business model. He believes the $30K could take his business to new heights.

“It would mean so much for the business just to grow and evolve. I mean, one person can only do it all, but it takes money to grow your business and keep it flourishing for the long haul,” Silvers said.

Beyond the money, Silvers is looking forward to networking and paving the way for aspiring entrepreneurs.

“If they see a person of ethic background do what they do and do it well, it gives more of our young people — hey let’s use this skill to better ourselves,” Silvers said. “I think really by having this summit, it will give us an opportunity to say ‘Hey, we’re talented people as well and we can do the same job just as much as anybody else, if not better.'"

—