Hy-Vee to distribute 50,000 breakfast bundles at drive-thru event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hy-Vee stores in the Kansas City area will give away 50,000 breakfast bundles in the parking lot of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The drive-thru giveaway event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – or while supplies last – on Tuesday, July 20.

Bundles will include one box of Mahomes Magic Crunch cereal, one carton Hiland Dairy milk and one piece of fresh fruit.

Two bundles will be distributed per car, with leftovers donated to Harvesters - The Community Food Network.

People interested in the event should enter the southeast side of the stadium into Lot L.

The event is part of partnership between Hy-Vee, Hiland Dairy, the Kansas City Chiefs, Saint Paul School Theology, the United Methodist Churches, Great Plains Conference and the Missouri Annual Conference of the UMC.