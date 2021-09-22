Hy-Vee to match donations from customers in honor of fallen officer Blaize Madrid-Evans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Independence community mourns the loss of police officer Blaize Madrid-Evans who was killed while on duty last week, Hy-Vee has joined the list of organizations looking to offer support.

20 Kansas City-area Hy-Vee stores will match all donations to the Independence Police Foundation from customers, up to $10,000, according to a release.

The fundraiser will last from now until Oct. 1.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of local fallen Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans," Marty Streit, a Hy-Vee district store director, said in the release. "We hope to join with the Kansas City Community by supporting the effort to build a safe, strong Independence for generations to come."

Hundreds of people showed up to vigils, a motorcade and the funeral for the 22-year-old officer, who had only recently graduated from officer training.