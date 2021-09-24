Hy-Vee to offer free COVID-19 booster vaccines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved COVID-19 booster shots for certain at-risk groups. Now, those boosters will be offered at Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee announced on Friday that its grocery stores with a Hy-Vee Pharmacy will be providing booster shots for free. That includes over 275 store locations, according to a release from the company.

The booster shots have been approved for long-term care facility residents, those over 65 years of age, individuals over 18 years of age with underlying health conditions and those at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure because of they live in an "institutional" setting.

The CDC recommendations call for people to get the booster six months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Currently, only Pfizer vaccine boosters will be available at Hy-Vee. Moderna and J&J have not yet received full approval for use by the FDA or the CDC.

It is recommended that patients schedule their appointment ahead of time and bring an insurance card, photo ID and COVID-19 vaccination card with them. However, the booster will be administered for free regardless of health insurance.

The company is also offering a $10 gift card for those who complete their vaccination with Hy-Vee between June 1 and Nov. 1.

Appointments can be scheduled here.