Hyde Park retail space provides platform for small Black-owned businesses to thrive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Porter House KC, a retail space in Hyde Park, is providing Black-owned businesses a place to feel valued and seen.

“We provide the space, expertise, and education for businesses at any stage of their creation to come in and grow into fully-fledged businesses,” the company’s website reads. “There is no hardship or struggle that we won’t help business owners through as we aim to bring them to entrepreneurial victory.

The space has seven small Black-owned businesses. From custom nails to skincare and even celebratory cards, they’re all Black-owned and all in industries that often lack representation.

“Having a brand that represents you is so important” said CEO/Founder/Artist at Crwnd Illustrations Keliah Smith.

Smith’s connection with cards started at a young age. She watched her mom work for a card company for nearly four decades.

Al Miller Keliah Smith, CEO/Founder/Artist Crwnd Illustrations

“As an adult I became a lover of cards. And I never saw what I wanted the card to say or what I wanted the card to feel to the person I was giving it to,” said Smith.

Latoya Ebony-Sirls is the owner of Someday Sunday, a plant-based skincare brand. When she first became pregnant, she discovered a lot of beauty products contained harmful chemicals. After working in luxury beauty retail for over a decade, she decided to start her own.

Al Miller Latoya Ebony-Sirls, owner of Someday Sunday

“And I said you know what, If I’m going to create a brand, a new body cream or a lip butter or anything, it has to be natural, it has to be good for you,” said Ebony-Sirls. “And I wanted any and everyone to be able to use the products.”

Ieisha Justice makes convenient and custom press-on nails. Her brand, Weirdo Nailz, is marketed toward the working woman.

“My clients include CNAs, bankers, artists, makeup artists, beauticians, aestheticians,” said Justice. “Everybody that’s really busy with their hands they come to me.”

Al Miller Ieisha Justice, Owner/CEO Weirdo Nailz LLC

All three of these businesses are thriving at this prime location in Hyde Park. Their business has grown due to all the foot traffic in the area, allowing them to feel seen and heard finally.

“It feels empowering. It feels like confirmation that I’m right where I’m supposed to be,” said Smith.

And for Someday Sunday owner Ebony-Sirls, she says this is her someday.

“Yeah it is,” said Ebony-Sirls. “This business is my “Someday.”

Porter House KC is having an ugly sweater-themed event on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita.