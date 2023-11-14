Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy students, staff to show solidarity with Israel at march in Washington D.C.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a display of solidarity and support for Israel, a group of students and staff members from Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy are headed to the National Mall in Washington D.C. to participate in the highly anticipated March For Israel.

The event is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of supporters from across the nation, some of whom are students here locally in the Kansas City area.

"I've always wanted to do a protest like this or a rally to show support for Israel," said Asher Glass, senior at Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy.

Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy is adding its voice to the cries of support for the Middle Eastern nation. The march aims to bring attention to the war that continues to intensify in Israel, as participants hope for a peaceful ending. Glass said it's also an opportunity for the Jewish community to be seen and heard.

"[The march] will, be very impactful," Glass said. "Knowing that some more people support the same thing we do and also the government by allowing us to be there."

The event is set to kick off at 12 p.m. Central Standard Time, kicking off with a pre-show from students across the country. The March will also have top-name celebrities alongside the family members of the more than 200 Israelis being held hostage by Hamas.

"I think that the message should be that all these people could still unite to our cause, and they're coming from all over the United States. It shows the greater Jewish community, not only in Kansas City, but through the entire United States," said Adam Tilove, head of the Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy.

Students from Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy see this march as a unique educational experience, allowing them to witness the democratic process in action.

"We're all there for the same reason, to support our brothers and sisters fighting in Israel," Glass said.

