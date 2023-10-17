Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy students weigh in on Israel-Hamas war

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — KSHB 41's went to Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy to meet with students.

Many teenagers in Overland Park acknowledged that this is the first time in their lives that war has affected them directly.

Many in the area have ties to Israel and are worried about their family.

Avital Mullokandova, a sophomore, says she and her classmates have questions; she herself has family fighting at the front.

“It’s constant updates of how people are doing; constant calls and texts,” Mullokandova said. “It’s very solemn; people are quiet.”

Teachers, staff, and students at Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy stand together.

Staff, the rabbi and teachers are having open discussions in their classrooms.

“The updates, what is happening, basic information we need to know to have a good understanding of who are the terrorists, what is Israel doing to defend themselves, how are the people dealing with all of these casualties,” Mullokandova said.

Naftali Tilove, a freshman At Hyman Brand, talked about what she's learned from the discussions.

“We’ve picked out verses from the Torah that speak to us on the way, and what’s going on," Tilove said. “I specially chose a verse that talked about how you should be mourning and thinking about and understanding what’s going on, but you also need to be able to move on with your life.”

It's a small school that leans on each other for these conversations.

“We feel connected and it’s been a great journey having them,” Mullokandova said.

Adam Tilove, Naftali Tilove’s father, is the head of school. He says they talk about the war on the way to school.

“It’s a nice time to talk and it’s very easy to talk to him about it,” Naftali Tilove said.

Which is why they came up with the idea to invite other heads of schools to rally around those who work and learn there.

“We’re not okay, we’re scared and we want support,” Adam Tilove said.

He called for other heads of schools to stand with him and his school at morning school drop-off.

“This isn’t about politics — pro-Israel or pro-Palestine — it’s about kids being able to come to school and feel safe in their community,” Adam Tilove said.

Other schools going the extra mile in showing their empathy.

“They really felt like it was a unified experience that everyone else was there for them, and they felt like they were heard,” Naftali Tilove said.

These students will tell you, even for the days to come, be ready to talk.

“For non-Jewish kids, the most important thing they do is open yourself up to anyone who’s Jewish and be there and available,” Tilove said. “Don’t be shy about talking to them about it; it’s an important thing to know about whether you’re Jewish or not.”

—

