I-435 reopens in Johnson County; Ramp closures continue for 69 Express construction

The I-435 closure from Antioch to Quivira in Johnson County, Kansas, wrapped up before morning commuters hit the road Monday morning.

The only closures that remain are the ramp from eastbound I-435 to north U.S. 69 Highway, and the ramp from north U.S. 69 Highway to westbound I-435. Both will remain closed until October.

These closures are part of the ongoing U.S. 69 Corridor Modernization and Expansion Project, which aims to improve traffic flow and safety of the highway.

During the closure, crews demolished the bridge that carried northbound U.S. 69 over I-435. This work is essential for the construction of new express lanes and other improvements that are part of 69Express.

