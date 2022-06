KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I-435 SB at I-70 in KCK is closed due to a semi vs. car crash.

The Kansas Highway patrol says a semi and a passenger vehicle collided about 2:40 this morning.

A fire erupted.

The highway patrol says no serious injuries have been reported.

I-435 SB has been closed while emergency crews work to clean up the accident and investigate.

We'll bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.