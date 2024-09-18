I-435SB shut down at Gregory after three-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I-435SB has been shut down at Gregory after a three-vehicle crash.

Emergency crews were called to the scene about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival they discovered three vehicles involved in the crash.

Critical injuries were reported.

At 6:00 a.m. emergency crews shut down the highway while they are working the crash. They also shut down the SB ramp to I-435. Traffic is being diverted onto Gregory.

This is a developing story, and we'll bring you updates as soon as they are available.

