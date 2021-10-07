I-49 will close this weekend at Main Street in Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 49 will be closed in both directions this weekend in Grandview.

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it will close the northbound and southbound lanes of I-49 at Main Street in Grandview so that crews can demolish the southbound I-49 turnaround ramp.

The project is part of the I-49 Outer Roads Conversion Project , a $15-million infrastructure plan from the city of Grandview that will convert outer roads to two-way traffic.

All traffic will be diverted around the closure via the on and off ramps to Main Street, which also will be closed over I-49 from 9 p.m. on Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday.

The work is dependent on the weather.