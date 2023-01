KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A serious-injury crash has closed Interstate 635 in the Northland.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Wednesday a two-vehicle crash has closed I-635 in both directions near Horizons Parkway, from roughly the Missouri-Kansas state line east to Interstate 29/US 69.

The Riverside Fire Department also confirmed the road closure.

Avoid 635 in Riverside Closed in both directions from I 29 to KCKKS — Riverside MO FD (@RiversideMOFD) January 18, 2023

—