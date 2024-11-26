'I am traumatized': Father recounts police shooting inside Independence apartment that killed baby, mother

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Mitchell Holder still lives in his Independence apartment, but he can no longer sleep in his bedroom.

"It’s very difficult for me to be in here," Holder told KSHB 41 Tuesday. "In this room, it feels like the presences of both of them — of souls."

Holder said the Nov. 7 police shooting happened in the bedroom he shared with his girlfriend, Maria Pike, and his infant daughter, Destinii.

There are two bullet-sized holes decorating the walls of the carpet-less bedroom where the shooting unfolded.

Holder said police removed the carpet during the investigation. His bed isn't in the room either — he moved it to the living room so he could sleep.

"I am traumatized. I was frightened. All that — scared," he said.

Independence police were at the apartment earlier this month responding to a domestic disturbance.

Holder said his mother, Talisa Coombs, and Pike got into an argument over who was best suited to take care of baby Destinii.

Independence police and investigators have not said how Pike or Destinii died, but that the mother had a knife and an officer fired their weapon.

Holder said Tuesday that he did not see Pike with a knife.

While he is working through his grief, Holder said he wants justice for the life he won't have with his girls.

"All I want is that officer to understand he did something totally wrong," he said.

The Blue Springs Police Department is leading the investigation as part of the Eastern Jackson county Police Involved Incident Team. Once the investigation is complete, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office will get the case and decide if there will be any charges.

KSHB 41 reached out the department for an update on the case and received the following statement:

"We are close to completing our investigation but are still working toward gathering all of the information we feel is necessary for a complete thorough investigative report," a spokesperson for the department said in a statement. "The investigation will not be completed this week but remains our top priority."

